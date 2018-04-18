NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The jury begins a second day of deliberations Wednesday in the murder trial of a former Upper West Side nanny accused of killing two kids in her care.

Yoselyn Ortega is charged in the stabbing deaths of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother Leo in 2012.

Prosecutors claim Ortega acted out of anger against the Krims, particularly the children’s mother, for allegedly over working her. They allege the murders were planned and said Ortega knew the consequences of her alleged actions.

“Every stab, every slash, each one had a purpose. And that purpose was to end the lives of those children,” said Assistant District Attorney Stuart Silberg.

Defense attorneys argued the 55-year-old suffers from severe psychosis and depression and heard voices telling her to kill the kids.

“The reason for the defendant’s actions lay within her delusional mind. The lack of the defendant’s apparent motive is the hallmark of her mental illness,” said Ortega’s attorney Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg.

Ortega faces life in prison in convicted.