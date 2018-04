NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Closing arguments are underway Monday in the trial of a Manhattan nanny accused of killing two young children in her care.

Yoselyn Ortega is accused in the fatal stabbings of 6-year-old Lulu Krim and 2-year-old Leo inside their family’s Upper West Side apartment back in 2012.

Ortega’s attorneys claim she’s not responsible due to mental illness. She faces life in prison in convicted.