CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Donald Trump, James Comey

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) — Capitol Hill has received redacted versions of former FBI Director James Comey‘s memos, after President Donald Trump approved their transmission, sources tell CBS News.

Two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News’ chief White House correspondent Major Garrett the president approved the transmission after receiving recommendations from top Justice Department officials.

CBS News has obtained redacted versions of the memos.

More From CBS News

Those familiar with the memos say they are longer, and more detailed, than Comey has described publicly and are therefore — from the White House’s perspective — more “favorable” than Comey’s description in his book or in recent interviews.

The memos were requested by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, and House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California.

More: Former FBI Director Comey On Trump: ‘I Think He’s Morally Unfit To Be President’

Comey, who was fired by Trump in May, has begun a tour to tout his new book, “A Higher Loyalty,” which describes his time as FBI director and the time period surrounding his firing. In the book, Comey describes Trump as “untethered to truth,” and Mr. Trump’s leadership style as “ego driven and about personal loyalty.”

In response, Trump has fired off a handful of tweets about Comey, calling him a “weak and untruthful slime ball.”

“It was my great honor to fire James Comey,” Trump tweeted over the weekend.

Comey’s memos, some of which he leaked to a friend for release to the media, influenced Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s decision to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller to oversee the investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates.

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. CBS News’ Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch