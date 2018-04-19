PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — The two pilots of a Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after their engine blew apart, leading to the death of a woman, say their “hearts are heavy.”

Captain Tammie Jo Shults and First Officer Darren Ellisor issued a statement through the airline late Wednesday.

“We all feel we were simply doing our jobs. Our hearts are heavy,” the two pilots said in the statement. “On behalf of the entire Crew, we appreciate the outpouring of support from the public and our coworkers as we all reflect on one family’s profound loss.”

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday that it would order inspections on engine fan blades like the one that snapped off the Southwest plane and triggered the accident, a year after the manufacturer made a similar recommendation.

Southwest says the 18-year-old Boeing 737 was inspected just two days before the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board will review its maintenance history as well as the flight data recorder and cockpit recorder.

Investigators said a blade that broke off mid-flight was showing signs of metal fatigue — microscopic cracks that can splinter open under the kind of stress placed on jetliners and their engines.

NTSB investigators said passenger Jennifer Riordan was wearing her seatbelt when she was out a plane window that was shattered by debris.

Fellow passengers desperately tried to save the 43-year-old married mother of two, but the New Mexico bank executive died from blunt force trauma to her hear, neck and torso.

A piece of the engine’s cover was also ripped off and fell to the ground about 75 miles from the Philadelphia airport.

The NTSB also blamed metal fatigue for an engine failure on a Southwest plane in Florida in 2016.

That led manufacturer CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric Co. and France’s Safran SA, to recommend last June that airlines conduct the inspections of fan blades on many Boeing 737s.

The FAA proposed making the recommendation mandatory in August but never issued a final decision.

On Wednesday, the FAA said it would issue a directive in the next two weeks to require ultrasonic inspections of fan blades on some CFM56-7B engines after they reach a certain number of takeoffs and landings. Blades that fail inspection would need to be replaced.

It was not immediately clear how many planes would be affected. Last year, the FAA estimated that an order would cover 220 engines on U.S. airlines. That number could be higher now because more engines have hit the number of flights triggering an inspection.

Southwest announced its own program for similar inspections of its 700-plane fleet over the next month. United Airlines executives said Wednesday that they had begun inspecting some of their planes.

American Airlines has about 300 planes with that type of engine, and Delta Air Lines has about 185. It will not be clear until the FAA issues its rule how many will need inspections.

Tuesday’s emergency broke a string of eight straight years without a fatal accident involving a U.S. airliner.

“Engine failures like this should not occur,” Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the NTSB, said Wednesday.

Sumwalt expressed concern about such a destructive engine failure but said he would not yet draw broad conclusions about the safety of CFM56 engines or the entire fleet of Boeing 737s, the most popular airliner ever built.

It is unknown whether the FAA’s original directive would have forced Southwest to quickly inspect the engine that blew up. CEO Gary Kelly said it had logged only 10,000 cycles since being overhauled.

Meanwhile, Shults is being lauded as a hero for handling the harrowing emergency landing. Passengers praised her for calmly and safely landing the aircraft.

“She has nerves of steel, that lady,” one passenger said. “I applaud her. I want to send her a Christmas card”

Shults was one of the first female fighter pilots in the U.S. Navy. She reached the rank of lieutenant commander, said Commander Ron Flanders, the spokesman for Naval Air Forces in San Diego.

Friends at Shults’ church in Boerne, Texas said Wednesday they were not surprised after listening to the recording and reading media reports about her actions.

“Everybody is talking about Tammie Jo and how cool and calm she was in a crisis, and that’s just Tammie Jo,” Rachel Russo said. “That’s how she’s wired.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)