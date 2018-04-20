NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce a new plan to keep cars off certain roads in Central Park.

Right now, cars are allowed to drive at 25 mph next to people walking and biking during specific daytime hours on portions of West, Center and Terrace drives, but that may soon change.

According to the Daily News, the mayor will be banning all vehicles south of 72nd Street on several different roads for at least a couple of hours a day.

The ban, according to the Daily News, does not apply to the crosstown transverses that drivers use to get across the city.

“I think it’s great,” one jogger said. “I think it gives us runners and bikers and families and everybody an opportunity to use the park even more and feel safer and not be interrupted. So I think it’s awesome.”

The new ban in Central Park is expected to begin in June, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

Back in 2015, the city permanently closed off the park to drivers north of 72nd Street. Prospect Park in Brooklyn also went car-free a few months ago.