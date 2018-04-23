HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized with an infection, just days after losing his wife Barbara, according to a family spokesperson.

Jim McGrath posted on Twitter, saying the 93-year-old is “responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.” He said Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital Sunday morning after the infection spread to his blood.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

Barbara Bush was laid to rest Saturday in a ceremony attended by her husband and former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and their spouses, along with current first lady Melania Trump.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)