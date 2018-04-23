LONDON (CBSNewYork) — Kensington Palace says Prince William’s wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is now at a hospital in the “early stages of labor” with the couple’s third child.

William and Kate’s official residence confirmed she had been admitted to the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital early Monday.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The Duchess announced she was pregnant in September. The baby’s gender has not yet been revealed.

The baby will be joining 4-year-old big brother Prince George and 2-year-old big sister Princess Charlotte.