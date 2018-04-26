CBS 2 NYTiger Woods (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)Tiger Woods (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report […]
WCBS 880Tiger Woods (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)Tiger Woods (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on […]
1010 WINSTiger Woods (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)Tiger Woods (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU […]
WFANTiger Woods (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)Tiger Woods (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and […]
WLNYTiger Woods (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)Tiger Woods (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices […]
BREAKING NEWS: Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of 3 Counts Aggravated Indecent Assault
Filed Under:bill cosby, Local TV

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Bill Cosby has been found guilty in his sexual assault retrial.

A jury outside Philadelphia convicted the “Cosby Show” star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.

Cosby was charged with violating Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

His lawyer called Constand a “con artist” who leveled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him.

Dozens of women have come forward in recent years to say he drugged and assaulted them. Five of the other accusers testified against him at the retrial.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch