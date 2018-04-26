CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
It Appears At Least Possible Gang Green Gets The Guy It May Have Wanted All Along, USC Star Sam Darnold
Filed Under:2018 NFL Draft, Local TV, New York Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As NFL Draft hype goes, the last few weeks leading up to the start of the first round on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas, have been as crazy as any in recent memory.

With five potential franchise quarterbacks expected to go in the first 32 picks, one can understand why.

Well, here’s some more for you to chew on.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns are at least considering selecting reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick. If they do, it would be a departure from recent conventional thinking.

MOREJets’ Maccagnan Clearly Feeling Pressure To Hit It Big With No. 3 Pick In Draft

Most experts have had the Browns focused on two other star signal-callers, USC’s Sam Darnold and Wyoming’s Josh Allen. Yet, the idea of Oklahoma’s Mayfield becoming the face of the perennially hapless Browns was burning up the internet throughout Thursday morning.

Now, if the Browns do go in that direction, it would set up the Jets at No. 3 to potentially get Darnold, the guy they may have wanted all along. Of course, the Giants could have something to say about that at No. 2, considering their needs at the position, but at worst the Jets would get their hands on Darnold or UCLA’s Josh Rosen, who many believe are the top two quarterbacks available.

Long before the rebuilding Jets surprised many by winning five games in 2017, many figured them to be a lock for the No. 1 overall pick, and with that selection they were expected to grab Darnold, provided he actually declared for the draft. But the Jets actually performing above expectations ended up landing them in the sixth spot in the first round, a position that was likely going to prevent them from selecting Darnold or Rosen.

But then the Jets got bold, engineering a trade with the Indianapolis Colts last month that moved them up three spots and into a much more favorable slot. Since then, constant reports have had the Jets linked with Mayfield, who initially looked like a gettable commodity at No. 6. However, his stock has risen considerably in recent weeks. So much so, that it’s now possible his name will be the first commissioner Roger Goodell announces when he gets to the podium on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

MOREBuzz At NFL Meetings Has Jets Strongly Considering Mayfield

Of all the top quarterback prospects, Darnold may have the highest ceiling. Draft experts have labeled Rosen and Mayfield the most ready to start immediately in the NFL, with Darnold, Allen and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson likely needing a little seasoning before being handed the keys to a franchise.

There’s no denying Darnold’s tools. His prototypical 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame, rocket arm and high football IQ have had NFL scouts and executives drooling for the last two years. He has struggled at times with his accuracy, but not to the point where teams have shown measurable concern.

Darnold also drew rave reviews at USC’s pro day on March 28, wowing everyone in attendance despite soggy conditions. The Browns and basically every other team were at that workout, so there’s nothing about Darnold that should come as a surprise. He has franchise quarterback written all over him.

Regardless of how it all shakes out, the Jets are in a very good position. Short of general manager Mike Maccagnan going in a shockingly different direction, the Jets will get themselves a quarterback that could make everyone forget that their last true franchise guy played basically 50 years ago.

His name is Joe Namath. Maybe you’ve heard of him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch