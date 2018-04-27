NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Convicted cop killer Herman Bell, who fatally shot two NYPD officers in 1971, could be released from prison as early as Friday.

During Bell’s eighth parole hearing in early March, the state parole board approved Bell’s release from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Ulster County, determining “his debt has been paid to society.”

Board members took into consideration his stated remorse for killing the officers and the fact he had earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees while in prison and counseled other inmates.

Officers Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini had responded to what they thought was a real 911 call. Instead, they walked into an ambush at a Harlem housing complex.

Authorities say both officers were shot multiple times, with Piagentini hit by more than 20 bullets.

“What he did to Officer Piagentini is not a crime worthy of parole and he should be spending the rest of his life in prison,” said Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

Bell and two other members of the Black Liberation Army were convicted of the murders.

Last month, Piagentini’s widow Diane Piagentini and daughters, among others, were outraged to learn the parole board granted parole.

“They were assassinated because they wore the blue uniform,” Diane Piagentini said last month. “No other reason.”

The board told him there is “reasonable probability that if released, you will remain at liberty without violating the law.”

Bell’s supporters, including some members of Officer Jones’ own family, say he’s a changed man and deserves to be released. Jones’ own son asked Bell’s attorney to read a statement on his behalf last month.

“The fact is that Mr. Bell has taken responsibility for his actions, has expressed genuine remorse, is 70 years old, and has been in prison for 45 years,” attorney Robert Boyle read. “In these times of increased hate, we need more compassion and forgiveness.”

Diane Piagentini and the Patroleman’s Benevolent Association went to court trying to block Bell’s release, but a judge denied the request.

The PBA says next is the full appellate panel will hear their case and they hope Bell will return to prison while the appeal moves forward.

One of Bell’s co-defendants has since died in prison while the other, Anthony Bottom, is serving 25 years to life at maximum-security Sullivan Correctional Facility in Sullivan County. Bottom, 66, is due for a parole hearing in June.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)