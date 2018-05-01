CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — What is it with black bears and northern Jersey?

A day after a bear was spotted lounging in a tree in nearby Paramus, Chopper 2 was following one around a residential area in Ridgewood on Tuesday. It was unclear if it was the same bear.

The one spotted on Tuesday went out for a stroll in a residential area near Kenilworth Road and Ridgewood Avenue, maneuvering between homes and in and out of wooded areas. Every once in a while the bear would take off on a gallop, only to slow down to survey the situation on various properties.

At one point, the bear went around one house and nearly came eye-to-eye with a dog, but it quickly moved on. Later, it was seen climbing over a picket fence before crossing a street.

Later, the bear was spotted up a red-leaved tree, as police officers and animal control officials converged on the scene.

According to CBS2’s Marc Liverman, Ridgewood High School, Somerville Elementary School and a nearby nursery school were placed on lockdown.

