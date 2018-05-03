CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Offensive Tackle Will Play Out This Season, Hoping His Stock Rises Again Before He Hits Free Agency
Ereck Flowers, New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the New York Giants have declined to pick up the fifth-year option of offensive tackle Ereck Flowers’ contract.

The Giants would have been on the hook for $12.5 million in 2019 had the Giants exercised the option on the deal Flowers signed as the ninth pick overall in the 2015 draft.

The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

NFL.com was the first to report the decision.

Ereck Flowers

Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Flowers has been the Giants’ starting left tackle for the past three seasons, but he has been a disappointment.

Enigmatic Flowers Nowhere To Be Found As Giants Open Voluntary Minicamp

General manager Dave Gettleman signed New England Patriots left tackle Nate Solder as a free agent in March. The move meant that Flowers would play right tackle this upcoming season, but he has not showed up for the team’s voluntary workouts this spring.

Flowers recently hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent. Flowers’ father had represented him. His future with the team remains uncertain.

Giants Score Big In Draft With Barkley, Hernandez

In other moves, the Giants signed defensive tackle A.J. Francis and quarterback Alex Tanney. They also announced they had been awarded cornerback C.J. Goodwin off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. Goodwin was released on Tuesday.

Goodwin has played in 28 regular-season games with one start for Atlanta and Arizona. He has 12 tackles (11 solo) and two passes defensed.

Francis has played in nine regular-season games over the past three seasons, including six for Washington last season. His most productive game was the 2017 season finale against the Giants, when he had six tackles.

Tanney spent last season on the Tennessee Titans’ injured reserve list after breaking his left foot in the preseason finale. He has played in one NFL game, the Titans final game of the 2015 season. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in a loss at Indianapolis.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

