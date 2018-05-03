CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Kew Gardens Hill, Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD hopes newly released surveillance images will help find a man described as a “person of interest” in the brutal assault of a woman earlier this week in Queens.

busvideo1 NYPD Releases New Surveillance Video Of Person Of Interest In Brutal Queens Assault

Police released images of a person of interest in connection to a sexual assault near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard in Queens on April 30, 2018. (credit: @NYPDDetectives via Twitter)

Surveillance video released Thursday shows the man on a bus sometime before the attack Monday morning.

Police said the 52-year-old victim was found unconscious with trauma to her face and body at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Kew Gardens Hills. Authorities said it happened shortly after she dropped off a child at a nearby school.

Investigators believe a man had been following the woman and then dragged her to a building near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard where she was sexually assaulted and beaten so badly, she’s almost unrecognizable.

More: $10,000 Reward Offered As Search Continues For Person Of Interest In Queens Attack

Police said the victim has not yet been able to speak with police but is now breathing on her own.

Authorities said the woman did not live in the building where she was attacked, but somewhere nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch