NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD hopes newly released surveillance images will help find a man described as a “person of interest” in the brutal assault of a woman earlier this week in Queens.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows the man on a bus sometime before the attack Monday morning.

UPDATED VIDEO: The individual below is a person of interest in the 4-30-18 sexual assault & brutal attack of a 52-yr-old woman. Victim was found unconscious in a stairwell near 72nd Rd/Kissena Blvd, Queens. $10,000 Reward Call 1-800-577-TIPS Please RT pic.twitter.com/tGKHzcuuud — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) May 3, 2018

Police said the 52-year-old victim was found unconscious with trauma to her face and body at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Kew Gardens Hills. Authorities said it happened shortly after she dropped off a child at a nearby school.

Investigators believe a man had been following the woman and then dragged her to a building near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard where she was sexually assaulted and beaten so badly, she’s almost unrecognizable.

Police said the victim has not yet been able to speak with police but is now breathing on her own.

Authorities said the woman did not live in the building where she was attacked, but somewhere nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.