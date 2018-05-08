NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The David Fizdale era has begun.

The Knicks introduced their new head coach on Tuesday during a packed press conference at Madison Square Garden.

New York announced the hiring on Monday, roughly three weeks after firing Jeff Hornacek, who led the Knicks to just 29 wins in 2017-18 and lasted just two seasons.

Knicks president Steve Mills said he and general manager Scott Perry interviewed 11 candidates during the search for Hornacek’s replacement. When they finally settled on Fizdale, they did so knowing he checked every box on their exhaustive list of requirements.

“We believe sincerely that David is that person and we’re happy to have him,” Mills said.

Fizdale, 43, led the Memphis Grizzlies to the playoffs in his first season before being fired early last season following a clash with star center Marc Gasol.

That did little to diminish the respect for Fizdale, who had been an assistant to Erik Spoelstra in Miami when the Heat won two NBA championships and developed strong relationships with superstars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

The Knicks will hope he will have the same effect on their young team, which has missed the playoffs the past five seasons and could struggle again next season while All-Star Kristaps Porzingis recovers from a torn knee ligament. Fizdale raved about Porzingis, calling him “the future of the NBA,” but acknowledged the team will have to figure out a way without its best player until he’s healthy.

“I see opportunity. Guys are going to have to step up into bigger roles. We’re really going to build something here. I’m going to fully embrace that,” Fizdale said.

Fizdale went 43-39 and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs in his lone full season in Memphis. He lasted just 19 games into the following season, when Gasol publicly objected to being left on the bench in the fourth quarter of a game.

Fizdale then did some work in TV and was mentioned as a candidate for nearly every job that became available this offseason. Previously, he was an assistant for four seasons in Atlanta and one in Golden State.

He is expected to throw out the first pitch at Monday night’s Yankees-Red Sox game in the Bronx.

