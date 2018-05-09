WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the CIA is facing lawmakers during a confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Gina Haspel is appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“I am here because I have been nominated to lead the extraordinary men and women at the Central Intelligence Agency — men and women who are our country’s silent warriors,” Haspel said in her opening statement.

She said she knew that “accepting the president’s nomination would raise questions about CIA classified activities and my career at the agency” and added that over the last few weeks, “we have leaned forward to make more information about my record public.”

Haspel also said she has a “moral compass” to not continue the interrogations program.

“I want to be clear: Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment clearly and without reservation that under my leadership, on my watch, CIA will not restart a detention and interrogation program,” Haspel said.

She added that she supports “the higher moral standard that this country has decided to hold itself to.”

“I would never, ever take CIA back to an interrogation program,” she said.

Haspel allegedly ran a CIA “black site” where interrogations, including water boarding, took place. Some say the interrogations amounted to torture and question whether she should be confirmed.

But Haspel addressed the controversial program, saying she “did not run the interrogation department.”

“In fact, I was not even read into the interrogation program until it was up and running for a year,” she said.