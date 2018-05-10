NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is in custody in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Police arrested the man late Wednesday night.

Investigators said he tried to snatch the boy away from his grandmother from outside a supermarket on 86th Street on Monday.

Police said a surveillance camera captured the suspect walking away with the child in his stroller. The grandmother chased the man and took back the stroller and her grandson and the suspect took off. The toddler was not hurt.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect, but they did say he has at least eight prior arrests and past charges including robbery and weapons possession.