NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are still trying to determine if one of two vehicles ran a red light before a yellow taxi and a silver livery car collided in Chelsea Thursday night, sending the livery car into a deli.

Six people were hurt, three seriously, after the silver sedan jumped the curb and struck several pedestrians.

“We saw the one lady on the top of the hood and the young girl, boy I think her son, I’m not sure her son or not crying there,” said Ahmed Abdel Hafez. “It was very hard actually, very sad.”

None of those injuries are life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.