NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jury deliberations continue Friday in the corruption retrial of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

Lawyers made their closing arguments Thursday and jurors deliberated less than an hour over his mail fraud, wire fraud and extortion charges.

Prosecutors say Silver took $4 million in payoffs disguised as legal fees. But Silver’s lawyer says there was no crime, calling the fees “common, standard and accepted.”

Silver’s 2015 conviction was overturned on appeal after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling narrowed the definition of a “corrupt act.”

Silver was first elected to the Assembly in 1976 and eventually became one of the three most powerful politicians in the state, playing a pivotal role in deciding what legislation made it to a vote.

