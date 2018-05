QUEENS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Investigators went back inside a home which caught fire Friday and discovered the body of a 39-year-old man in the attic.

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. on Case Street. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the building.

At least seven firefighters suffered serious injuries battling the fire.

Two people in the house were also injured, one critically.