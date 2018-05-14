NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United States opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, moving it from Tel Aviv amid outcry from Palestinians and violent clashes along the border.

U.S. Ambassador David Friedman welcomed the crowd. “Today we open the United States embassy in Jerusalem Israel,” he said to warm applause.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday was an “incredible, momentous day” and said it was “great honor” to lead the dedication ceremony on Trump’s behalf.

Mnuchin also said “it’s not coincidental” that the opening of the new embassy coincided with President Donald Trump’s announcement that he planned to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

Mnuchin has repeatedly said of Jerusalem: “This is the capital of Israel.”

The timing of the embassy move is significant, falling on the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel being declared. It’s an annual celebration and this year, many Israelis say it has greater significance.

Most other countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv and many other international leaders say moving their embassies now could prejudice a final peace settlement.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, joined with other U.S. officials. The delegation was welcomed by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sunday night with a gala.

“President Trump is making history,” said Netanyahu. “We are deeply grateful and our people will be eternally grateful for his bold decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital”

Palestinians also claim Jerusalem as their capital and say with the embassy move, the U.S. has unilaterally sided with Israel.

Israeli fire killed at least 37 Palestinians during mass protests along the Gaza border on Monday, marking the deadliest day of violence there since a devastating 2014 cross-border war and casting a cloud over Israel’s festive inauguration of the new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

In a show of anger fueled by the embassy move, protesters set tires on fire, sending plumes of black smoke into the air, and hurled firebombs and stones toward Israeli troops across the border. The Israeli military said its troops had come under fire, and accused protesters of trying to break through the border fence. It said troops shot and killed three Palestinians who were trying to plant a bomb.

By midafternoon, at least 37 Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed while at least 772 were wounded, including 27 critically, Palestinian health officials said.

The U.S. decision to move the embassy, which was announced by President Doandl Trump in December, infuriated Palestinians. Their president, Mahmoud Abbas, says it will hamper negotiations for peace in the region.

Nabeel Shaath, a long-time Palestinian peace negotiator, thinks Trump set the peace process back.

“Its’ not a question of moving an embassy, it’s not a real estate problem,” said Shaath. “The problem has to do with the status of Jerusalem.”

The head of the United Nations says he is worried about the news coming from Gaza, “with the high number of people killed.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concerns Monday in Vienna, as clashes were taking place along the Israeli-Palestinian border and senior aides to U.S. President Donald Trump were in Jerusalem celebrating the opening of the new U.S. embassy there.

Guterres said, “I’m particularly worried about the news coming from Gaza with the high number of people killed.”