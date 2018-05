NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Closing arguments are expected to be held Tuesday in the corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

They’re accused of taking bribes from restaurant mogul Harendra Singh in exchange for government contracts and town-guaranteed loans.

Mangano’s wife, Linda, is also on trial. She’s charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.