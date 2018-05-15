NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After a sticky, summer-like day, a powerful front bore down on the Tri-State Area, bringing with it rain, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding were expected across much of New York City, Long Island, Rockland and Westchester counties. A tornado watch was in effect for parts of upstate New York. Click here to check the current forecast, watches and warnings.

Delays were reported at area airports due to the storm. Click here to check current airport conditions.

CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn said “the signature is there” for tornadoes, though nothing has officially been confirmed. A storm over Danbury was “very close to being a radar indicated tornado.”

There were over 1,200 lightning strikes, Quinn reported.