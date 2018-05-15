WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald trump paid tribute Tuesday to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty, including an NYPD officer who was ambushed in the Bronx.

Trump spoke in front of the U.S. Capitol at the 37th annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

In an unplanned moment, Trump called up the family of Officer Miosotis Familia. Familia was shot to death while sitting inside an NYPD mobile command unit last year. She was posthumously promoted to detective.

Trump led the crowd in applause as he brought her family on stage, calling them “a great family.”

“I just want to say that, to your entire family, it’s such an honor to have you up here. We weren’t going to bring you up, but I looked at you in the audience and I said you have to come up, because you’re representing something so important,” Trump said. “She loved the department. She loved being a police officer. She loved her job. She was respected by everybody.”

Trump told children of fallen officers their parents are among the bravest Americans to ever live.