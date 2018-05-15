NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island man is not happy about a new tenant that decided to move in on his property.

She’s aggressive, uses his lawn as a bathroom and the city says she cannot be evicted — without a permit.

A wild turkey showed up on Richard Gambardella’s property in the Dongan Hills section of the borough a week ago and proceeded to lay 18 eggs, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Tuesday.

Gambardella said he wants to remove the eggs and the turkey, but so far calls to 3-1-1 and the ASPCA have gotten him nowhere. It turns out he needs a special permit from the Department of Environmental Conservation to remove the turkey and her eggs.

Though the animal has yet to pose a threat to Gambardella, he said he’s worried someone is going to get hurt.

“She comes over, like, aggressive. I mean, look at the claws on it,” he said.

CBS2’s Sanchez reached out to the DEC, which said it is still trying to determine Gambardella’s options.

