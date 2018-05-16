NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Metro-North riders are facing some service changes Wednesday following Tuesday’s severe weather.

Metro-North says there is limited service between Poughkeepsie and Croton-Harmon on the Hudson Line and limited service between Southeast and North White Plains on the Harlem Line.

Harlem Line service is experiencing delays of 15 to 20 minutes due to a speed restriction resulting from downed trees. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) May 16, 2018

Service remains suspended between Wassaic and Southeast.

Wassaic Branch Line – Service is suspended due to downed trees from Tuesday's Storm. We are working on providing alternate transportation. As more information becomes available, we will notify you as soon as possible. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) May 16, 2018

In addition, 13 morning peak trains on the Harlem and Hudson lines have been canceled.

Following Tues night severe storm, #MetroNorth service plan for Wed., May 16 for Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines, includes cancelled trains, see details here https://t.co/jwI8no6c1Z — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) May 16, 2018

Riders should expect delays and crowded trains.

