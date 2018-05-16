NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Metro-North riders are facing some service changes Wednesday following Tuesday’s severe weather.

Metro-North says there is limited service between Poughkeepsie and Croton-Harmon on the Hudson Line and limited service between Southeast and North White Plains on the Harlem Line.

Service remains suspended between Wassaic and Southeast.

In addition, 13 morning peak trains on the Harlem and Hudson lines have been canceled.

Riders should expect delays and crowded trains.

For more information, click here.

