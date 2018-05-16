NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First lady Chirlane McCray commandeered her husband’s space at City Hall on Wednesday for a hifalutin’ press conference on women’s empowerment. She then flew the coop, refusing to answer reporters’ questions.

For someone who wants to run for public office one day, it wasn’t her finest hour, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

There are two images that stand out from Wednesday’s press conference in the Blue Room at City Hall, the place where Mayor Bill de Blasio usually holds court.

McCray was sitting in front of several female sanitation workers, one in a crown who was also Miss Staten Island.

MORE: Chirlane McCray: Running For Office “Is One Of Many Possibilities”

The second you could call the big kiss off to the press. The first lady skedaddled, despite a press release that promised there would be Q & A.

That’s public relations speak for she will answer questions.

Several reporters showed up because there were many things to ask her about, like sexual harassment and her husband’s controversial remarks about why so many people in the Department of Education file complaints. He said they make them up.

“There is a distinct reality at the Department of Education, of some people bringing complaints of one type or another that may not have to do with the specific issue. A hyper complaint dynamic,” de Blasio said.

And since she said she’s so proud of how many women have positions in the de Blaso administration, how about supporting her friend, Cynthia Nixon, for governor? After all, her message Wednesday was, “Women of New York, your city has your back. Now go and make your power move.”

That inspired CBS2’s Kramer to make a power move of my own. By the way, although she said she had no time for questions Kramer waited at least 15 minutes for the McCray to leave City Hall.

Kramer: “First lady, are you going to endorse Cynthia Nixon for governor?”

McCray: “I’m not taking any questions.”

Kramer: “Your schedule said you were taking questions and you were at a women’s empowerment (event)”

McCray: “I’m not talking about that right now.”

For the record, Kramer did offer the first lady an opportunity to do a face-to-face interview on Wednesday. She tried twice, but McCray’s staff said it wasn’t possible.