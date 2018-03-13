NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray says she’s considering a future run for office.

McCray said she’d have to do something else in three years when her husband leaves office.

“It has crossed my mind that running for office is one of those possibilities, one of many possibilities. I’m not actively planning on running for office at this moment but it certainly is on the list,” she said.

McCray said there’s no particular office she’s considering.

McCray made the remarks Wednesday after announcing that New York City is deploying a team of mental health experts to Puerto Rico to help residents coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The 12-person team will train as many as 3,000 staff members to help students experiencing emotional trauma after the hurricane.

“Through this training, school staff will learn how to recognize the symptoms of trauma-related mental illnesses and how to best support the children who are still suffering from them,” McCray said.

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City will also provide a $100,000 grant to increase mental health services in Puerto Rico.