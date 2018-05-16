WINDSOR, England (CBSNewYork) – The big day is almost upon us.

The wedding is still three days away. We now know what roles Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play in the big event. In all, there will be ten members of the wedding party, including the couple’s godchildren and their friends’ children.

Locals are setting up, tourists are checking in hotels, and everyone is excited to see the royal bride and groom on the big day.

Immediately after Harry and Meghan tie the knot in Windsor castle Saturday, they’ll ride in a horse drawn carriage through Windsor. CBS2’s Ali Bauman is there, at what’s known as the Long Walk.

Royal faces are in windows, on flags, and even playing cards through the streets of Windsor, Bauman reported.

“We’re not going to see anything else again like this, so I think it’s fantastic,” Windsor resident Ali Grime said.

I spy Harry & Meghan in the window? They seem a little stiff. @CBSNewYork #cbsnewyork pic.twitter.com/iBBYCDFFas — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) May 16, 2018

By the castle gates, locals drink at a 200-year-old pub call The Two Brewers. Its walls are decorated with history, which now includes the new couple.

“The tourism has increased tenfold,” said pub manager Stuart O’Brien. He expects roughly 90,000 people to pass by Saturday, and is hoping most are thirsty.

As for when Harry and Meghan ride past in a carriage following the nuptials?

“Everyone goes out, gives a little wave, raise a toast, then come back and continue the party for the night,” he said.

“Nobody’s going to miss it if they’re buying a drink,” Bauman asked.

“We will close the bar. We’ll close: ‘Everyone out, let’s have a look,'” he said.

While Britons prepare to host, tourists are still flying in. Bauman caught up with a few on her flight from Newark to Heathrow Airport Tuesday night.

“It’s better than, like, seeing it on TV,” said Emily Gurk, a tourist from New Jersey. “My mom said she’s gonna wake up at four in the morning to watch it, but we’ll be right there the whole time.”

“My husband’s British, my family’s British,” said tourist Crystal Kattenhorn. “I’m a royalist. I love it.”

Windsor is waiting for them with enthusiasm.

Many residents of nearby townhouses are actually renting out rooms in their home to tourists this week. People Bauman spoke to said they’re going for up to $6,000 a night. Of course, many people told Bauman they’re inviting a bunch of friends over instead and having a big party to watch the parade pass by, because they can’t put a price on experiencing this bit of history.

CBS2 has a new way for you to be part of the wedding excitement: Our new Facebook filter. We want to see your royal selfies! To see how it works, click here.