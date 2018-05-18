PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students will return to a Paramus middle school Friday after a deadly school bus crash during a fifth grade field trip.

Grief counselors will be at the East Brook Middle School following the crash that killed a student and a teacher when the bus collided with a dump truck Thursday on I-80 west in Mount Olive.

“A lot of people were screaming,” said student Theo Ancevski. “And they were hanging from their seatbelts.”

The impact split the bus in half and scattered debris across the interstate. Forty-four others were injured, some critically.

The student who was killed has not yet been identified. Sources say a well-loved teacher at the school, 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson, also died.

“We all know the students one way or another,” said parent Nancy Onove. “It’s not good.”

Sources say the bus driver missed an exit on I-80 on the way to Waterloo Village in Stanhope and tried to correct the mistake with an illegal U-turn in an area meant for authorized vehicles only, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The bus was less than a mile from its destination.

Distraught parents said in some cases, it was several minutes after hearing about the wreck before they knew if their kids were OK.

“I cried the whole time,” said parent Manny Pinto. “Very emotional.”

The dump truck, belonging to Mendez Trucking out of Belleville, New Jersey, also had extensive damage.

CBS2 stopped by the company’s office for comment. They would only say the driver is about 30 years old and is experienced. He was hospitalized after the crash.