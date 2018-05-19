WINDSOR, England (CBS News) – It was the most anticipated wedding of the year: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tied the knot today at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby presided over the ceremony.

Collectively all of those gathered in St. George’s Chapel vowed to support the new royal couple, before Welby gave a prayer.

Lady Jane Fellowes, the sister of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, then gave a reading of “The Song of Solomon.”

Presiding Bishop of the American Anglican Church Michael Curry then delivered an address, quoting Martin Luther King Jr., on “the power of love.”

“Don’t under estimate it,” he told those gathered in the chapel.

PHOTOS: The Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

After his reading, Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir gave a rendition of the pop classic “Stand by Me.”

Welby then had Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange their marriage vows, followed by the exchange of rings.

Meghan’s ring is made of extremely rare Welsh gold, in line with long-standing royal tradition. Harry’s is platinum.

“I therefore proclaim that they are husband and wife,” came Welby’s proclamation following the exchange of rings.

The Ascot Landau state carriage, built in 1880, drawn by four white horses, pulled up to take them on a 25 minute ride around Windsor in the glorious spring sunshine. Members of the royal family and Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, waved them off from the top of the steps.

The first part of the procession took them away from St. George’s and through a Windsor Castle gate, out into the surrounding grounds and into the streets of Windsor.

Earlier in the day, Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland was the first front-row guest to arrive at St. George’s Chapel for her daughter’s wedding, followed quickly by a car carrying Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles.

Queen Elizabeth II then pulled up in a Rolls Royce with husband Prince Philip. The monarch quickly took her place inside the chapel.

Upon her arrival, Markle stepped out to reveal a dress designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller, for French fashion house Givenchy.

Prince Harry showed up for his wedding to Meghan Markle, stepping out of a black van in front of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — WITH his trademark (of late) beard in tact.

Harry and his brother and Best Man Prince William greeted cheering fans in Windsor on Friday, and Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, had tea with Queen Elizabeth II.