PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Funeral services will be held Monday for the young victim of last week’s fatal school bus crash in New Jersey.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the funeral for 10-year-old Miranda Vargas at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel in Clifton.

On Sunday, loved ones lined up outside Our Lady of the Visitation Church in Paramus to pray for the fifth grader in an interfaith service.

“She was very sweet. She was nice to everyone and she was always smiling and laughing,” student Tiana Holeviczki said.

Her family said she was a princess, who was always an angel.

“She left us early on this earth,” her uncle, Carlos Argueyes, said. “We miss her.”

Her uncle says the pain is especially hard for Miranda’s twin sister, Madison.

“Her other sister is taking it very hard,” he said.

The community also came together to honor 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson, a teacher who was also killed in the crash.

Williamson and Vargas were part of a class trip to Waterloo Village Thursday when their bus collided with a dump truck on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

Sources say the bus driver missed an exit and tried to make an illegal U-turn when the bus was struck by the truck.

Many others who were on the bus are still recovering from their injuries.

“I want to be here to support my friends because most of them are in the hospital and this could have been avoided,” student Jacob Arroyo said. “One is having brain surgery right now and she is in a coma. She has a 30-percent chance of living.”

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday across the state. Williamson’s funeral will be held Thursday at Our Lady of Visitation in Paramus.