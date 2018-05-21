PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – For the first time in days, Brendan O’Callaghan’s parents have seen him smile.

Brendan survived the fatal East Brook Middle School bus crash that killed a classmate and a teacher last week.

“This is so special, for a special strong boy,” Brendan’s mother said.

The 11-year-old got a hockey stick signed by his favorite New York Rangers player, Henrik Lundqvist.

Even as he gripped it, you could tell he’s in pain.

“Dear Brendan, you’re in our thoughts and our prayers. Best wishes, the New York Rangers,” read the note that came with the gift.

“It’s not just a game, it’s more, and they showed that,” Brendan’s father Arnie O’Callaghan told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

“It means, like, his whole life, ’cause he loves it!” said Brendan’s sister Caitlyn.

Standing in Brendan’s bedroom, his father told DeAngelis says it has been tough not having him home.

“I don’t think he really understands why everyone’s doing thee things for him now,” Arnie O’Callaghan said. “He wakes up, he thinks he’s in a dream, like, a bad dream, and wants to get out.”

Brendan doesn’t remember being involved in the deadly bus crash. It left him with a punctured lung, broken bones and a concussion.

“He’s like, ‘Did the kids go on the field trip without me? Did I miss Waterloo Village?’ He had idea of the aftermath,” Arnie said.

He still doesn’t know about the loss of East Brook Middle School classmate Miranda Vargas and about his teacher Jennifer Williamson, who he absolutely adored. Vargas was laid to rest Monday.

“How have the past few days been?” DeAngelis asked.

“It has been a blur. I can’t believe it has already been five days. It seems like yesterday that this all happened,” Arnie O’Callaghan said.

The community is staying strong: Paramus strong.

“A lot of the kids are going to heal physically, but emotionally, it’s going to be a long road,” Arnie O’Callaghan said. “They all need support, even the ones we’re still praying on.”

It’s never going to be easy, but this week is going to be especially tough for the community. They’ll say a final goodbye to Williamson Thursday, and then a vigil is planned for later Thursday night at East Brook Middle School.