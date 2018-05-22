NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men wearing clown masks held up a Queens pharmacy at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspects walked into the Walgreens on Rockaway Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. and pointed a gun at the security guard. They rounded up the employees, ransacked the place and stole two sacks filled with prescription drugs.

The men took off in a black BMW waiting outside and went east on Rockaway Boulevard.

Police later found two duffle bags filled with oxycodone, morphine, Percocet and Adderall left outside a building on Hendrix Street in Brooklyn. Investigators believe those were some, but not all, of the drugs taken during the robbery.

The suspects were described as Hispanic men in their 20s.