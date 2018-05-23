BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Long Island Wednesday, where he’s expected to address immigration and efforts to eliminate the notorious MS-13 gang.

The president is expected to reiterate the urgency of eradicating MS-13, believed to be responsible for at least 25 murders on Long Island in the last two years, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Last week, Trump raised eyebrows when he used the word “animals” to describe some people who enter the country illegally, in response to a comment about MS-13.

“You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are,” he said. “They’re not people. They’re animals.”

He later said the remarks were in reference to MS-13 gang members and the violence they have inflicted.

The White House also released a fact sheet Monday morning, titled, “WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13.”

The president’s visit Wednesday will be the second time he has traveled to the area to talk about MS-13.

Last July, he met with law enforcement officials and spoke about the beatings and machete attacks allegedly by the gang that killed Long Island teens Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also visited Long Island last year to address the issue.

Since then, MS-13 members have reportedly turned their attention to law enforcement. Last month, police in Nassau County say they have received multiple gang-related death threats against its officers.

The president is expected to underscore the importance of putting a stop the gang’s growth in the U.S.

“We’re moving them out of this country by the thousands,” he said last week. “MS-13, we’re grabbing them by the thousands and we’re getting them out.”

