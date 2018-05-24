NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A partial verdict has been reached in the corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, his wife, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

The jury said Thursday it had reached a verdict for one of the defendants but was deadlocked on the other two, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan confirmed. The judge is expected to order the jurors to continue deliberations on the other two.

Ed Mangano and Venditto are accused of taking bribes from restaurant mogul Harendra Singh in exchange for government contracts and town-guaranteed loans.

Linda Mangano is also charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.