NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Memorial Services will be held Thursday for two NYPD officers, one of them a groom celebrating his wedding day, who died in a car crash in upstate New York.

State police now say the groom, 31-year-old Michael Colangelo, was the person behind the wheel of the Maserati that crashed in Ulster County late Sunday.

Police revealed Colangelo was speeding with 39-year-old John Martinez in the passenger seat. Neither officer was wearing a seat belt and were partially ejected from their car when it hit a tree.

A third passenger sitting in the back seat with a seat belt was injured.

Colangelo had just gotten married. He was from Huntington Station and had been with the NYPD for 10 years. He was assigned to the Emergency Services Unit K-9 squad.

Martinez was a 16-year NYPD veteran who worked at the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn.