WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump has canceled the June 12 summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The White House released a letter from the president to Kim on Thursday.

In it, Trump said he was “very much looking forward” to the summit, but said “Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "It is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." pic.twitter.com/3dDIp55xu1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 24, 2018

“Please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment to the world, will not take place,” the letter says.

The president goes on to say that Kim talks about the North’s nuclear capabilities “but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

Earlier Thursday, North Korea said it demolished its only nuclear testing site after a series of explosions overnight, which had been planned by Kim ahead of the scheduled summit.

In his letter, Trump said he felt “a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters.”

“If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write,” the president says. “The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.”

Trump also thanked Kim for the recent release of three Americans who were being held prisoners in North Korea, saying it was “a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.”