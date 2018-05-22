WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump meets with the president of South Korea Tuesday, three weeks before a scheduled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump is set to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House to prepare for the summit, which is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

On Monday, FBI Chief Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were summoned to the White House to discuss reports of an FBI informant’s contacts with the Trump campaign in 2016.

The president is demanding a Justice Department investigation. Rosenstein has referred the case to the DOJ’s inspector general.

On Wednesday, Trump will travel to Long Island to discuss efforts to eradicate the violent MS-13 gang.

Last week, Trump raised eyebrows when he used the word “animals” to describe some people who enter the country illegally, in response to a comment about MS-13.

The president has doubled down on his rhetoric, saying he will continue to use the term in referring to the gang.

The White House also released a fact sheet Monday morning titled, “WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13.”

Trump traveled to Suffolk County Community College last July to discuss the gang before law enforcement officials.

