NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to police Friday morning to face charges in connection with sex abuse allegations.

In a statement, the NYPD said Weinstein “was arrested, processed and charged with Rape, Criminal Sex Act, Sex Abuse and Sexual Misconduct for incidents involving two separate women.”

“The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice,” police said. “The arrest and ensuing charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Weinstein surrendered at the 1st precinct in Lower Manhattan. He stepped out from a black SUV in front of a crowd of reporters and cameras, but didn’t say anything.

He was holding three books as he walked into the station. Two of them appeared to be: Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution and Elia Kazan: A Biography.

The once powerful movie mogul is expected to face a judge later in the day.

It’s been nearly eight months since accusations of rape, sex assault and harassment first surfaced against the 66-year-old Weinstein.

“We have several complaints and it’s actively being investigated,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

More than 80 allegations have been leveled at Weinstein since last fall.

Some of Friday’s charges were expected to stem from complaints from former actress Lucia Evans, who says Weinstein assaulted her in his New York offices in 2004.

A grand jury has reportedly been hearing evidence in the case for several weeks.

“We are working closely with Cy Vance and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on allegations received,” said Shea.

Manhattan DA Cy Vance, who is helping lead the New York investigation, left his office in Lower Manhattan Thursday evening without comment.

Weinstein is also reportedly the subject of a federal investigation looking into whether he arranged the travel of women across state lines for the purposes of having sex with them.

Just last week, actress Asia Aregento spoke about what she says was her experience with Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival.

“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes,” she said. “I was 21 years old. ”

Weinstein has repeatedly denied accusations of non-consensual sex. CBS2 reached out to his attorney, but were told he has no comment.