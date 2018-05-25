PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey school bus driver is set to face a judge after being charged in a crash that left a student and teacher dead.

Hudy Muldrow, 77, was arrested Thursday and charged with death by auto.

Prosecutors say Muldrow was re-entering Route 80 after missing an exit. He allegedly then tried to make an illegal U-turn in Mount Olive, crossing over all lanes of traffic.

The bus then collided with a dump truck, killing 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson. More than 40 others were hurt.

Thursday night, a vigil was held for the victims at East Brook Middle School in Paramus.

Though Muldrow had a valid commercial license, he had a long history of violations and suspensions.