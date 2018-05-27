Emily Weinman Claims She Passed Breathalyzer; Cops Involved Reassigned During Investigation
WILDWOOD BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was drama on the Jersey Shore on Saturday.

Police are investigating a video that shows an officer punching a woman on Wildwood Beach in Cape May County.

Video shows the officer striking the woman repeatedly on the head as he and another officer try to subdue her. The woman, Emily Weinman, admitted on Facebook that she had alcohol with her, but said she wasn’t drinking and that she even passed a Breathalyzer test given to her.

Weinman is facing several charges, including aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of alcohol.

The officers involved have been reassigned to administrative duty as the case is being investigated.

