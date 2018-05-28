NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jets CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson endeared himself to his players when he said last week he would pay any fine incurred due to a national anthem protest.

But as is the case with anything in today’s political climate, a declaration like that is bound to anger some.

As it did in an even bigger way Monday, when the Jets’ Twitter account offered up a good-intentioned Memorial Day tweet.

Today we remember all those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/yYyFpWYpvY — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 28, 2018

The NFL’s official account retweeted the Jets’ tweet and the replies came fast and furious, with many accusing the team of hypocrisy, given Johnson’s comments last week. Though the tweet had far more likes (close to 900 by 11:30 a.m.) than negative comments, it’s clear the issue is something that continues to be at the forefront of the American psyche, considering how polarizing politics and sports are in this country.

Then how bout having your players stand for the national anthem?? Today is one of the main reasons WHY we stand!!! — Michael Drennan (@Drennan_Mike) May 28, 2018

After what you did this week with your comments spitting on the flag you should not have posted this — Jetman01234 (@jetman01234) May 28, 2018

Ya'll honor nothing with a owner who supports kneeling during our national anthem. The jets organization is a disgrace to American values and we will not forget it. — Timothy Burns (@burns11160) May 28, 2018

Johnson told Newsday that his players will be able to continue to protest without any fear of repercussions from the team.

“I do not like imposing any club-specific rules,” Johnson said. “If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players. I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest. There are some big, complicated issues that we’re all struggling with, and our players are on the front lines. I don’t want to come down on them like a ton of bricks, and I won’t. There will be no club fines or suspensions or any sort of repercussions. If the team gets fined, that’s just something I’ll have to bear.”

New York Congressman Peter King blasted the Jets’ stance on Saturday, calling it, among other things, “disgraceful.”

Disgraceful that @nyjets owner will pay fines for players who kneel for National Anthem. Encouraging a movement premised on lies vs. police. Would he support all player protests? Would he pay fines of players giving Nazi salutes or spew racism? It’s time to say goodbye to Jets! — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) May 26, 2018

Under the NFL’s new policy, players are no longer required to be on the field during the anthem. However, if they do take the field they will be required to stand or their team will faces fines from the league. In that case, teams would have the right to implement any fines they see fit. Johnson, however, told the paper that he’s not going to be putting any team fines on the books and will handle any league fines that come the team’s way due to player protests.