NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Starbucks will be closing more than 8,000 stores for several hours this afteroon for employee anti-bias training.

The move comes as the coffee giant reviewed its policies and works to restore its reputation after the arrest of two black men at a location in Philadelphia back in April, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

Starbucks has since told its employees to let anyone use the restroom, even if they haven’t purchased anything.

Up to 175,000 Starbucks employees expect to particiate in the training, which will include a video presentation and teaching session cirriculum created by diversity experts.

Team members will break into small groups to talk about their own experience and they’ll watch a film about bias. Participants will also learn more about the history of discrimination in the United States and hear from company leaders through virtual training.

The chain said it wants all customers who come in “to feel welcome” and conducted a three-month review of its guidelines. That follows comments from Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz said he didn’t want people to feel “less than” if they were refused access.

“We don’t want to become a public bathroom,” said Schultz, “but we’re going to make the right decision a hundred percent of the time and give people the key.”

The arrests in Philadelphia were a major embarrassment for Starbucks, which has long projected itself as a socially conscious company and has promoted its stores as a place for people to gather outside of their homes and offices.

Schultz said Starbucks had maintained a “loose policy” on bathroom access, though decisions were ultimately left up to store managers on whether someone could use them. At the Philadelphia store where the two men were arrested April 12, it was policy to ask people who hadn’t bought anything to leave.

The men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, who were asked to leave after one was denied access to the bathroom.

They were arrested by police minutes after they sat down to await a business meeting they had scheduled. The incident was captured by people using cellphones and went viral, leading to protests.

Nelson and Robinson settled with Starbucks earlier for an undisclosed sum and an offer of a free college education. Separately, they reached a deal with Philadelphia for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from city officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

The pair say their experience is a teachable moment that can lead to change.

“(We want) for young men not to be traumatized by this, yet to be motivated. inspired,” said Nelson.