NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Actress Roseanne Barr returned to social media overnight with a flurry of tweets after ABC canceled her highly popular sitcom reboot following her racist remark on Twitter.

The network canceled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” Tuesday after Barr’s racist tweet that referred to Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former President Barack Obama, as a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

In a series of tweets overnight, she apologized to those who lost their jobs because of the “Roseanne” cancellation, expressing remorse she was being branded a racist, and also retweeting posts that attacked ABC and a meme that included Jarrett.

Roseanne Barr Blames Racist Tweet On Sleep Medication, Calls Comment ‘Indefensible’

The supporters’ tweets included posts that criticized ABC, “The View” co-host Joy Behar and ESPN’s Keith Olbermann. She later asked supporters not to defend her.

hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr also said she was under the influence of a prescription sleep aid when she made the controversial remarks about Jarrett.

“I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me,” Barr wrote. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

Barr was resoundingly condemned Tuesday, including from many who helped make her show successful.

The executive producer of “Roseanne,” which came back this spring after being gone for two decades and instantly became television’s second most popular comedy, said he supported ABC’s decision.

“Our goal was to promote constructive discussion about the issues that divide us,” said Tom Werner. “It represented the work of hundreds of talented people. I hope the good work done is not totally eclipsed by those abhorrent and offensive comments, and that Roseanne seeks the help she so clearly needs.”

ABC canceled the show in a one-sentence statement from Channing Dungey, the network’s entertainment president, who called it “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

During a previously scheduled town hall on racism, which aired Tuesday on MSNBC, Jarrett also responded.

“I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,” she said. “I’m worried about all the people who don’t have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense.”

Barr Tuesday apologized for the racist tweet about Jarrett.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Even before the sitcom was canceled, comedian and consulting producer Wanda Sykes said she was leaving the show.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Actress Sara Gilbert, who plays Roseanne’s daughter Darlene and is an executive producer of the show, tweeted “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

