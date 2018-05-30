BREAKING NEWS: AMBER Alert Issued For Paterson Infant Allegedly Taken By His Father
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, Local TV, Mike Pompeo, North Korea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A top North Korean official is set to arrive in New York Wednesday for meetings on a potential summit between President Donald Trump and the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yong Choi was seen earlier Wednesday arriving at the airport in Beijing, China before boarding his connecting flight.

He’s set to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the city.

President Trump called off the June 12 summit in Singapore last week, but since then, negotiations and preparations have continued.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch