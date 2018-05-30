NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A top North Korean official is set to arrive in New York Wednesday for meetings on a potential summit between President Donald Trump and the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yong Choi was seen earlier Wednesday arriving at the airport in Beijing, China before boarding his connecting flight.

He’s set to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the city.

President Trump called off the June 12 summit in Singapore last week, but since then, negotiations and preparations have continued.