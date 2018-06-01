NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two familiar CBS2 faces will be joining the regulars of “The Talk” next week to co-host the Emmy award-winning talk show.

On Monday, June 4, Kristine Johnson will be joining joining hosts Julie Chen, Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. Actress and native Lucy Liu of CBS’ “Elementary” and actor Don Diamont of CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” – both born natives of New York City – are the episode’s scheduled guests.

Chris Wragge will guest host on Thursday, June 7, along with Chen, Eve, Gilbert, Osbourne and Underwood. Emmy Award-winning actress and producer Lisa Kudrow.

Throughout the week, news anchors from CBS Television Stations around the country will serve as guest co-hosts:

* Monday, June 4: Kristine Johnson, News Anchor, WCBS-TV, New York

* Tuesday, June 5: Jessica Dean, News Anchor, KYW-TV, Philadelphia

* Wednesday, June 6: Irika Sargent, News Anchor, WBBM-TV, Chicago

* Thursday, June 7: Chris Wragge, News Anchor, WCBS-TV, New York

* Friday, June 8: Pat Harvey, News Anchor, KCBS-TV, Los Angeles

The daily one-hour series airs on CBS2 weekdays at 2 p.m. as hosts and guests swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes.