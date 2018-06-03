NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for the suspect accused of knocking a 10-year-old Bronx girl to the ground and kicking her in the face.

It happened just over a week ago at a Holland Avenue apartment building near Astor Avenue as the girl was returning home from a quick deli run around 5 p.m.

Her mother says the two were Facetiming, but the call cut out. She then heard screams.

“I thought it was kids playing downstairs,” the mother said.

It turns out it was her little girl. Surveillance video shows the suspect enter the building and wait behind the girl before he attacked. Police said he pushed her to the floor and then kicked her in the face.

“She was bleeding, she had some bruises. She said, ‘Mommy they broke my favorite glasses,” her mother said.

Police said the suspect made off with the girl’s phone.

“I let her breathe for a few minutes, then I start talking to her,” the mother said. “She said, ‘Mommy they steal your phone, steal what I purchased.’ I said, ‘That’s fine. I just want you to tell me who did it.'”

As the girl recovers, her mom said she’s also struggling emotionally.

“I was mad because she’s 10 years old,” she said. “She’s still pretty scared to go outside by herself.”

And so are her neighbors.

“It kind of scares me cause I come downstairs to come pickup stuff for my mom and stuff and it’s kind of dangerous now,” another girl said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.