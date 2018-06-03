NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a suspect who they say was seen on surveillance video brutally attacking a 65-year-old man in the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

Police say 52-year-old Calvin Spinner is facing charges of robbery and assault in connection with the May 26 incident.

The victim was walking along High Grant Circle when police said Spinner approached him and took the man’s keys, which were attached to his bag. When the man tried to get his keys back, police said the suspect punched the man multiple times, knocking him unconscious.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for spinal injuries.