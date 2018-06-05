NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Lord & Taylor says it will close its flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

Tuesday’s announcement comes about seven months after its parent company, Hudson Bay Co., said it would sell the century-old building to shared workspace company WeWork. Hudson Bay initially said it would keep part of the 11-story building for a Lord & Taylor store.

The parent company, which also runs Saks Fifth Avenue and other stores, said it expects to close up to 10 of its nearly 50 Lord & Taylor locations through 2019.

Lord & Taylor was the first to create Christmas displays for entertainment, rather than selling merchandise. It also pioneered the animated window display in 1938.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)