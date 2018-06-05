NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders have set sail in an altogether new direction.

Mere weeks after hiring legendary executive Lou Lamoriello as president of hockey operations, the Islanders announced on Tuesday afternoon that general manager Garth Snow and head coach Doug Weight have been relieved of their duties. Lamoriello will take over GM responsibilities and said he would begin the search for the team’s next head coach immediately.

“The New York Islanders would like to thank both Garth and Doug for their dedication to the franchise,” Lamoriello said. “Both started their tenures with the franchise as players and grew as tremendous leaders to the positions they held.”

Both are expected to remain with the organization.

Snow’s ouster comes after a 12-year run that featured just four playoff appearances. The Islanders have won just one postseason series since the 1992-93 season and that happened with a six-game victory over the Florida Panthers back in the spring of 2016. The Isles have missed the playoffs the last two seasons.

Weight, who had never coached before, took over on the bench for fired Jack Capuano in January of 2017. He got off to a promising start, rallying the Islanders to a 24-12-4 record on the strength of a more wide-open style of hockey. Much was expected of Weight and the Isles this season, but atrocious defense and goaltending resulted in a 35-37-10 record and seventh-place finish in the tough Atlantic Division.

The Islanders had 101 points back during the 2014-15 season and 100 the season after, but dropped to 94 and 80 over the last two.

Following co-owner Jon Ledecky’s odd season-ending press conference in which he said ownership would be evaluating all aspects of the team’s hockey operations, both Snow and Weight expressed confidence that they would return in 2018-19 and even took part in player evaluations and overseas scouting. However, with Lamoriello now in charge it’s clear the architect of the New Jersey Devils’ three Stanley Cup championships and countless playoff appearances between 1987 and 2015 plans to put his own mark on the Islanders.

Lamoriello’s biggest offseason priority will be to re-sign franchise center John Tavares. The No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft, who is coming off an 84-point season, reportedly was pleased with the hiring of Lamoriello. How far it will go toward him turning down monster contract offers from other teams come July 1 remains to be seen. All indications are Tavares had a good working relationship with both Snow and Weight and it is unknown how their ouster will impact his thinking.

In addition to bringing back their best player, the Isles have serious work ahead of them fixing a defense that was among the worst in the NHL this season. Lamoriello will also be under the gun to find a No. 1 goaltender.

The Islanders have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, Nos. 11 and 12.